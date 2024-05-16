IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in IDEX by 5.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 543,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

NYSE:IEX opened at $224.35 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

