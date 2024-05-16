IMI (LON:IMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,899.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,899 ($23.85) and last traded at GBX 1,886 ($23.69), with a volume of 253651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,868 ($23.46).
IMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.00) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,010.75%.
In other IMI news, insider Roy Twite sold 57,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,819 ($22.85), for a total transaction of £1,038,048.73 ($1,303,753.74). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.
