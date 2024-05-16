IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Buys 6 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook purchased 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,874 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £112.44 ($141.22).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, April 9th, Daniel Shook acquired 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($22.48) per share, with a total value of £125.30 ($157.37).

IMI Stock Performance

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,892 ($23.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. The company has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,034.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,786.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,686.77. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,429 ($17.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,908 ($23.96).

IMI Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 1.11%. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 3,010.75%.

IMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.00) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMI

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.