ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Issues Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

ImmuCell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICCC opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

About ImmuCell

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.