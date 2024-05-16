ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Issues Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 33.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ ICCC opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.60.
