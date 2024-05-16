Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,962 ($24.64) and last traded at GBX 1,960 ($24.62), with a volume of 2969638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,878.50 ($23.59).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.45 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,927.42%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($22.73) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,197 ($27.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,767.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,809.83.

In related news, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.92), for a total value of £1,047,677.75 ($1,315,847.46). In other news, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.92), for a total transaction of £1,047,677.75 ($1,315,847.46). Also, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 140,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,843 ($23.15), for a total value of £2,584,236.17 ($3,245,712.35). Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

