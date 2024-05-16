Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) versus Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Critical Survey

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71 Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $65.71, suggesting a potential upside of 39.85%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Biotricity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -4.54% -1.65% -1.23% Biotricity -125.43% N/A -233.67%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Inari Medical and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Inari Medical has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inari Medical and Biotricity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $493.63 million 5.53 -$1.64 million ($0.41) -114.61 Biotricity $9.64 million 1.11 -$18.66 million ($1.39) -0.82

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Biotricity on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.