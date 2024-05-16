Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of ICD opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.86.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 3.12% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.