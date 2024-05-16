Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of ICD opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.86.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Contract Drilling
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.