Informa (LON:INF) Hits New 52-Week High at $865.20

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 865.20 ($10.87) and last traded at GBX 847.20 ($10.64), with a volume of 2116462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 843.80 ($10.60).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.58) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.25) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 865.33 ($10.87).

The company has a market cap of £11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,820.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 817.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 785.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

In related news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.30), for a total transaction of £474,550.40 ($596,019.09). 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

