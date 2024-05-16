Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,681. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.