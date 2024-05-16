Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 3.0 %

ISSC opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 15.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 793,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

