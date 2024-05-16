Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 3.0 %
ISSC opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 15.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
