Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 281.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 7.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVA. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Innoviva Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 10.42. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

