InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at Acumen Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Acumen Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IPO

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IPO opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$204.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.47. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$2.03 and a one year high of C$2.86.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.90 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.2748268 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.