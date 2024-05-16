Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 1,224 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $132,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Plexus Stock Performance
PLXS opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $114.06. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Plexus
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Plexus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plexus
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.