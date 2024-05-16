Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells 1,224 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $132,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PLXS opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $114.06. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Plexus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

