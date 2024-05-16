Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,837 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Radu Barsan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of POWI opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Power Integrations

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.