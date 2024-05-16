Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on ICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Shares of ICE opened at $137.87 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,405 shares of company stock worth $15,515,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 282,963 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

