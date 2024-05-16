InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE IHG opened at $99.72 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.