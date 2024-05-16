Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.62 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 437,369 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,572,432.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,253,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,286. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

