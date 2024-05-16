Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities upgraded Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Interfor stock opened at C$18.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$16.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$971.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 5,510 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,037.91. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

