International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

IGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

