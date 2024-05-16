International Game Technology PLC (IGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 13th

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

International Game Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NYSE IGT opened at $20.55 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

