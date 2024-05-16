International Paper (IP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

International Paper has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 67.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IP opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IP. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IP

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $331,402. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.