Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 713,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,399,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

