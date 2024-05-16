Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading 1.9% Higher

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Invesque Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter. Invesque had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 47.58%. The company had revenue of C$63.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

