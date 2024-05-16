Investors Buy High Volume of SoFi Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 333,654 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 245,808 call options.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.27 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

