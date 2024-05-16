Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 498,074 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the average volume of 324,637 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

