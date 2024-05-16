Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ipsen Trading Down 2.0 %

IPSEY opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Ipsen has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $34.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

