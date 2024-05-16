Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Ipsen Trading Down 2.0 %
IPSEY opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Ipsen has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $34.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.
About Ipsen
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ipsen
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.