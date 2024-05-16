iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 7.2% in April

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $51.30.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.