J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. J.Jill had a return on equity of 194.65% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $149.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $27,729.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $122,247.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $27,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,190 shares of company stock worth $1,249,007. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

