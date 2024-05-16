J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 932,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,846.3 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

JSNSF stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.