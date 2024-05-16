J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 932,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,846.3 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
JSNSF stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
