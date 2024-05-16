Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.34. Jack in the Box also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.400 EPS.
Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ JACK opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $99.56.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.
JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.94.
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,808 shares of company stock valued at $129,530 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
