Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.34. Jack in the Box also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.400 EPS.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.94.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,808 shares of company stock valued at $129,530 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

