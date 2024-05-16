Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Jack in the Box updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-6.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.400 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.
In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,808 shares of company stock worth $129,530. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
