Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 837.11% and a negative net margin of 423.11%.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

JAGX stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Stories

