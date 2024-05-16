James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. James Hardie Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 693.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

