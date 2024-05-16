Jamieson Wellness Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:JWE)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Jamieson Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Jamieson Wellness’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$220.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$228.75 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

