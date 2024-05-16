Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,313,300 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 1,177,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 234.5 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

JPHLF stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Japan Post has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

