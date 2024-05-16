Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

JREIF opened at $3,881.42 on Thursday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $3,881.42 and a 12 month high of $3,881.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,881.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,881.42.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

