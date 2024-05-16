Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$69.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$65.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5706967 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

