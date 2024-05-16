Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

TSE ENB opened at C$50.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.71. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$52.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.87%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.