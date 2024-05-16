Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.56.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CI Financial

CI Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

CIX opened at C$14.56 on Monday. CI Financial has a one year low of C$12.17 and a one year high of C$17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.