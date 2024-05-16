Jeri Williams Sells 308 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $293.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 201,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 52.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 213,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,630,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

