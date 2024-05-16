JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.03 and last traded at $33.05. 1,015,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,271,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Specifically, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $26,553.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $26,553.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,268,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,455 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,094. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

JFrog Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.01.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in JFrog by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

