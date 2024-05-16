JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.78.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.26 million. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

