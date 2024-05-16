John B. Wood Purchases 50,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) CEO John B. Wood purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Telos Trading Up 24.3 %

Shares of Telos stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $282.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Telos by 5.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Telos by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Further Reading

