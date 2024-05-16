Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 44.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 112.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

