Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,502 Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,511,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviri Stock Performance

Shares of NVRI opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. Enviri Co. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

