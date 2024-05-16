Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,072,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 931,429 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 60,233 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.8 %

Banco Santander stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.