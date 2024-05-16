Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 5,312 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 115,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

