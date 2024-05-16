Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 19,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $154.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $154.55.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.