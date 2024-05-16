Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,479 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after buying an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 480.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,277 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $60,113,000 after acquiring an additional 413,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 340,021 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 315,631 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $127.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $210,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,432.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,219 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.