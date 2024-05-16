Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 1,736 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ArcBest by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ArcBest

ArcBest Stock Down 1.6 %

ARCB stock opened at $117.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.09. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.